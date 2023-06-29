Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

