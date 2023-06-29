Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $64.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

