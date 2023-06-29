Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $113.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

