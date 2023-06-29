Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $202.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.62. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

