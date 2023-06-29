Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,924 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,563,000. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

