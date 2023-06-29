Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 445 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

GNR opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

