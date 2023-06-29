Camden National Co. (CAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Camden National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Camden National to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,847. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. Camden National has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $467.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Camden National had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $44.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David C. Flanagan acquired 3,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $99,667.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,783.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camden National

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Camden National by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Camden National by 2,371.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Camden National by 33.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.