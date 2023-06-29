Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$33.96 and last traded at C$34.20. 681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.29.

Canadian General Investments Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$713.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

Canadian General Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.89%.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.