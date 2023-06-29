CannabisCoin (CANN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.16

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $446,278.11 and approximately $3.16 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,392.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00280160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.29 or 0.00866319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00544390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00060766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003272 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

