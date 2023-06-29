CannabisCoin Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $447,577.46 and approximately $3.17 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,509.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00276914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.34 or 0.00807405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.51 or 0.00532635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00058874 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

