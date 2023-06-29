Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.15% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 891,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 142,477 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,033,000 after acquiring an additional 540,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

CGGR opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.