Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on NET Power (NYSE:NPWR)

Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NET Power Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NPWR opened at $13.51 on Thursday. NET Power has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.19.
About NET Power
