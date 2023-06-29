Cardano Tops 24-Hour Volume of $265.02 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.45 billion and approximately $265.02 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.09 or 0.06091067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00040785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00016116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,921,478,501 coins and its circulating supply is 34,945,751,137 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

