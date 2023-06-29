Cardano Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion and $200.49 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,850.99 or 0.06083917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00041570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00029879 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003072 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,921,478,501 coins and its circulating supply is 34,945,728,568 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

