Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 200 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 376.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Netflix by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $433.40. 2,380,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,771. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

