Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $396.45. 260,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $402.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total transaction of $78,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

