Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $5.84 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 131,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $3.68 on Thursday, reaching $259.70. The company had a trading volume of 379,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.53 and a 200-day moving average of $232.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.