Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,728 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.62. 3,152,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,489,765. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

