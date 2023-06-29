Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,498 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,956. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.80 and a 52 week high of $124.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.14. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

