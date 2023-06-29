Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,261 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,707,000 after purchasing an additional 321,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,789,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,366,000 after purchasing an additional 299,244 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

