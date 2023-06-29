Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Cintas makes up approximately 2.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in Cintas by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cintas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Cintas by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $488.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,192. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $363.59 and a 1 year high of $497.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $472.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

