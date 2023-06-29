Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

