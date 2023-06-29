Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes $85,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after acquiring an additional 417,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,561,000 after acquiring an additional 229,775 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,863,000 after acquiring an additional 269,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $412,120,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

MCHP stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.25. 1,018,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,625. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.38.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

