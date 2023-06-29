Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 8.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 15.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Agree Realty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.89. The stock had a trading volume of 172,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,760. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 163.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $192,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,827.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

