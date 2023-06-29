Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 86,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.89. 209,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.14. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

