Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

