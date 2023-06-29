Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,835 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.22 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

