Cardinal Capital Management Buys 1,209 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,502 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $477.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.2511 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.91. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 56.55%.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

