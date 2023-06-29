Cardinal Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after acquiring an additional 132,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after acquiring an additional 334,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $491.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

