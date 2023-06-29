Cardinal Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 2.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $139,112,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Deere & Company stock opened at $405.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.31 and its 200 day moving average is $402.28. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

