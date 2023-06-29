Cardinal Capital Management Has $2.24 Million Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,380 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in F5 by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in F5 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in F5 by 47.5% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 68,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in F5 by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV stock opened at $144.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.51. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,920,101. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

