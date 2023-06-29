Cardinal Capital Management Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $207.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

