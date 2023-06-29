Cardinal Capital Management Has $5.76 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,769 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

