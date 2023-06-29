Cardinal Capital Management Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,563 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $117.54 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.01.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.