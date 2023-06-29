Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 568 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $273,045,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 402.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 991,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,330,000 after acquiring an additional 793,999 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $145.66 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.