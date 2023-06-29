Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.08 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.70.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
CCL stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 888,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 915.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 582,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $2,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
