Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 888,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 915.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 582,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $2,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Articles

