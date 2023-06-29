Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $13.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.03% from the company’s previous close.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.37.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE CCL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,166,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,071,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $17.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $3,052,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

