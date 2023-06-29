Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $17.00 at Susquehanna

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &



Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.



