Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Shares Up 0.4%

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 2,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the first quarter worth $10,560,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth $4,509,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth $2,424,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth $962,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth $600,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

