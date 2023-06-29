Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $26.79. Approximately 15,025,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 25,351,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Carvana Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.80.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.89) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,407,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 122,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,091 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,473,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 459,210 shares during the period. Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $3,899,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

