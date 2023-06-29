Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $241.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.79. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,148,000 after buying an additional 244,930 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

