Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Truist Financial

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Sun acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

