CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.53. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CB Financial Services

In other CB Financial Services news, CEO John Haines Montgomery purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,907.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,907.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,603 shares of company stock valued at $180,392. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

