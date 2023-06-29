Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock Position Cut by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $49,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,764,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,394,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 408,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,525 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS CBOE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.52. The company had a trading volume of 398,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

