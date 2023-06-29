C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Update

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
C&C Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGPZF opened at $1.68 on Thursday. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.
About C&C Group
