C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Update

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

C&C Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGPZF opened at $1.68 on Thursday. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Get C&C Group alerts:

About C&C Group

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.