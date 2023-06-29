CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

CDW Trading Up 1.8 %

CDW traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.65. The stock had a trading volume of 848,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,704. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

