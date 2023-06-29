Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 885,919 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 83.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 104.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 451,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Performance

Celestica stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $14.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.