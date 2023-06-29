CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,141. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

