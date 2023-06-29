CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 633,784 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 897.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633,784 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF comprises 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 5.62% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $35,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 125,058 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 114,872 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,456,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,408,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CATH traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.