CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $25,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,167,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 556,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.97. 1,612,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,989. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.